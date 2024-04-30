HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

HNI Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HNI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 20,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,809. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

