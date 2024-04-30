HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.
HNI Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE HNI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 20,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,809. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.
HNI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HNI
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HNI
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.