Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

