IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.1 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,079. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,525,140 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

