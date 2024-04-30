Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 95,258 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,222,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 278,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

