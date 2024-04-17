Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $50.09 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.54% of Autoliv worth $50,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.66 and a 1-year high of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

