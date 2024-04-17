Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,330 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3,539.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,280,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.23. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,231 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.