Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after purchasing an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $245.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average is $233.73.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

