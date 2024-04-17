Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $14.32 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

