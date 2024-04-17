Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

