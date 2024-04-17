Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,836 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTF. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,215. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.