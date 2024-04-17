Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

