Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,098,000 after buying an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after buying an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,176 shares of company stock valued at $24,562,081. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.