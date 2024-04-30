Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Grows By 12.3%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

CLBEY remained flat at C$5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.12. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$6.01.

Calbee Company Profile

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

