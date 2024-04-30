Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Grows By 12.3%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
CLBEY remained flat at C$5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.12. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$6.01.
Calbee Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.