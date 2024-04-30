Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of CNTMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 285,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.