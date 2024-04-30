Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of CNTMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 285,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Cansortium Company Profile
