Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Drops By 10.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,822,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 34,599,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.8 days.
China Tower Price Performance
CHWRF stock remained flat at $0.11 on Tuesday. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
China Tower Company Profile
