Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

