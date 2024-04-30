Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases By 21.2%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Trading Up 1.6 %
CGEMY traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 59,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.70.
About Capgemini
