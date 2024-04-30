Insider Selling: Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider James Andrew Roper sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,113 ($13.98), for a total transaction of £779,100 ($978,645.90).

Shares of CHH traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,201.80 ($15.10). The company had a trading volume of 135,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.27. Churchill China plc has a 1-year low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($20.09). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.76. The company has a market capitalization of £132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Churchill China’s payout ratio is currently 5,142.86%.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

