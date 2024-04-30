Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,459,810.74 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,727 shares in the company, valued at $60,533,520.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11.

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $1,708,853.76.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $1,588,287.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total value of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total transaction of $1,686,355.83.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. 2,659,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.22 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

