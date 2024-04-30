M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 19,200 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
M/I Homes Trading Down 4.1 %
MHO traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. 288,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,876. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.51. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
