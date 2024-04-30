M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 19,200 Shares

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

M/I Homes Trading Down 4.1 %

MHO traded down $5.00 on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. 288,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,876. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.51. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.84.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on M/I Homes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $82,185,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 102,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.