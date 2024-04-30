Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Purchases 22,615 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53).

Henry Boot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON BOOT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187 ($2.35). 76,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.35. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.21, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

Henry Boot Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,684.21%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

