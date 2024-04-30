Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Darren Littlewood Purchases 22,615 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17).
Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53).
Henry Boot Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON BOOT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 187 ($2.35). 76,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.35. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.21, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82.
Henry Boot Increases Dividend
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
