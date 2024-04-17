Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.10%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 717.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.