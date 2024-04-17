Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Infosys Stock Performance
Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Infosys by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Infosys by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
