Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.9%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $15.10. 22,004,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 10,364,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

