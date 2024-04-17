VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $215.73 and last traded at $216.04. Approximately 2,749,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,562,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.16.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.47.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,273,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.