Ultra Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $60.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,021.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.39 or 0.00714930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00101163 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012959 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16841323 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,065,074.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.