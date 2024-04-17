Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Trading 0.3% Higher

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $2.94. 6,294,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,703,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 6,178,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 122.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,981 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

