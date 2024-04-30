Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 917 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.62. 20,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,438. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

