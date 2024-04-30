Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 212,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

