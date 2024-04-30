Intrust Bank NA Sells 680 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HIG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,901. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

