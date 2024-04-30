Intrust Bank NA Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.6 %

DAR stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

