Intrust Bank NA Sells 64 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,058. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.74 and a 200 day moving average of $469.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.