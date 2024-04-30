Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

