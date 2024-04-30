BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

