Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LYB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,397. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

