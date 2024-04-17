Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

