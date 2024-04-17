Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,624 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

