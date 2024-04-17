Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $509,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth about $13,274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 1,124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,127 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Down 1.6 %

BCS stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

