Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,857,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 155,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,716,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.