Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Down 1.7 %

RYAAY opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

