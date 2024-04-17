Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,703 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after acquiring an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in Ryanair by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,081,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,301,000 after acquiring an additional 314,588 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Stock Down 1.7 %
RYAAY opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.