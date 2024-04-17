Wealth Alliance Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 96,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

