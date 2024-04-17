Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

