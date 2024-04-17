Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 667 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

