Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.