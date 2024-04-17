Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $2,946.86 and last traded at $2,942.33. Approximately 160,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 273,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,936.63.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,719.86.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,768.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,371.30.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

