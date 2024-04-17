B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.22) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 593 ($7.38).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,304.24). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
