B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.22) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 593 ($7.38).

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 512.60 ($6.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,959,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,893. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 454 ($5.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.68.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,304.24). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

