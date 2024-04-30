Markel Group (MKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $99 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MKL traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,459.69. 12,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,483.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,444.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

