Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Relay Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 243,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,401. The company has a market capitalization of $880.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on RLAY
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relay Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.