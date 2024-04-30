Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. 243,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,401. The company has a market capitalization of $880.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLAY

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.