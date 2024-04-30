Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 119,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,032. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.27.
In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,051 shares of company stock worth $19,624,211. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
