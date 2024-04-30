Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter.

VTOL stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.55. 27,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,402. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

